Subsidy: Apapa-Led Faction Of LP Rejects NLC Planned Protest

The Labour Party (LP) has declined to support the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in their planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy.

Moreover, the party has demanded the immediate removal and prosecution of Melee Kyari, the Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

During a press conference held in Abeokuta on Thursday, Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP faction led by Lamidi Apapa, stated that while the NLC is free to proceed with a strike and urge workers to stay away from work until their demands are addressed, the directive from the Joe Ajaero-led NLC to mobilize affiliates and state councils for a nationwide protest “could potentially incite violence and create unrest against the Tinubu administration, leading to its overthrow.”

He said, “Our party noted that the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, without facts baselessly accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of showing enormous disdain and contempt for Nigerian people and workers by the declaration of war of attrition on Nigerian workers and masses without any care, leaving them in the throes of hopelessness and helplessness.

“Labour Party agreed with the NLC leadership only on all lawful demands but disagreed totally with a resolution calling for mass action.

“Calling on Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own against a legitimate government, even to the extent of directing associations, individuals and other entities, including the ones already on the streets, to ensure that government listens to the people, is a treasonable felony offence.

“Workers can be called to embark on a strike by sitting at home until the government meets their demands,” he said.

Speaking on the call for removal and prosecution of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, Arabambi said, “Kyari’s leadership of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and later Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited as a property of Nigerians failed to ensure that Nigerians are in the loop of the operations of the crude oil.

“The Lamidi Apapa-led executives of the party cannot ignore the pain presently suffered by Nigerians of all classes and therefore would want to have the president take decisive actions that would open up the national asset for a clearer assessment of the revenue and its possible impact on the people.

“This call by the Labour Party is critical to the yearnings of the Nigerian people and owners of the labour movement and the Labour Party.”