Students Endorse Buni For Second Term

National Union of the Yobe State Students (NUYOSS) in conjunction with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Yobe State Council, have jointly endorsed Governor Mai Mala Buni for a second term of office.

Auwal Gambo Salisu, National President of NUYOSS led other executive Council members of the association to endorse the candidature of Governor Buni in Damaturu today.

Salisu said the union endorsed the governor for a second term because of his administration’s commitment to education and students’ welfare.

The Union commended the Buni administration for fast-tracking the recovery of education in the state after the protracted Boko Haram insurgency.

The Union also commended the Buni administration for payment of scholarship to students both within and outside the country.

“His Excellency Hon Mai Mala Buni has been paying the domestic scholarship in addition to the award of foreign scholarship to Yobe State students.

“It is also on record that he has constructed mega and model primary schools, modern libraries, hostels as well as provision of free basic education to thousands of students both within and outside the country.

“In view of the foregoing, the National Union of the Yobe State Students NUYOSS), National Headquarters in collaboration with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) joint campus council Yobe State, after a wide consultation with stakeholders and the students union leaders hereby endorse Governor Mai Mala Buni and other APC candidates in the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections” he said

He assured that the students would reciprocate the good gesture by turning out massively to re-elect Governor Buni for a second term of office

The union leaders presented Governor Buni with an endorsement letter to reassure him of their decision.

In attendance was the Executive Secretary Yobe State Scholarship board, Dr. Abubakar Kagu.