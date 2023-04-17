Strike: FAAN Urges Intending Passengers To Make Contingency Plan

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Chapter, has urged the intending passengers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their appointments.

The management said, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that any inconvenience that could be experienced was highly regretted.

“ The management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport wishes to inform the General Public of the Aviation Union`s planned two days warning strikes scheduled to start Monday April 17, 2023.

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe Intenational Airport Management wishes to inform the general public that the airport will be opened for operation as usual. You may however wish to note that there may be disruptions in flights operations as a result of the planned strike action.

“Intending passengers and stakeholders are kindly advised and note so as to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments. Any inconvenience experienced is highly regretted, “ the management said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the unions say there is no going back on the total showdown of aviation activities in the country Monday and Tuesday.

The strike is being led by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Nigerian Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Engineers Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employers.

The unions claim that their demands, including the implementation of new minimum wage consequential adjustment with arrears for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) since 2019 and the release of the reviewed conditions of service for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and NIMET, have not been met despite issuing an ultimatum to the minister of aviation and the chief executive officers of the agencies.

The unions had earlier in a notice to their members across airports in the country and aviation agencies issued a two-day warning strike to press home their demands for workers entitlements.

Their demands include approval and implementation of the agreement Condition of Service, CoS, as agreed between them and the agencies by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Others are; non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the Minister of Aviation for an airport city project.

NAN reports that Secretary General, National Union of Transport Employees, NUATE, Mr Ocheme Aba said, all that the unions want is not an appeal or negotiation but implementation of their demands.(NAN)