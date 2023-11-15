Strike: Consider Nation’s Interest, FG Tells NLC, TUC

The Federal Government has urged leaders of the Organised Labour to consider the nation’s interest amid their ongoing strike action.

Concise News reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, commenced a nationwide strike action on Tuesday. This was following the assault suffered by the NLC President Joe Ajaero during a rally with Imo State workers recently.

On Wednesday, the Federal Government and the Labour leaders met towards ironing issues that led to the strike action.

This was disclosed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyeojeocha.

She wrote on X, “In a concerted effort to bring an end to the ongoing industrial action by organized labour, the federal government, today, engaged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in discussions to address the underlying grievances.

“Held at the office of the National Security Adviser, the meeting urged the leadership of organized labour to adopt a broader perspective and prioritize the nation’s interests in their decision-making.

“Concurring to revisit their stance, the labour leaders agreed to resolve the issues brought to the attention of the federal government after further meeting and appropriate communication with their members.”