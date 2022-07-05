Strangers Have Taken Over Forests In Southern Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Alleges

Prince Emmanuel, the brother of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that strangers have taken over the forests in the southern part of the country.

Prince Emmanuel who raised the alarm in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, said the combing had become imperative following credible intelligence that forests in the zone have been infiltrated and taken over by some stranger elements.

He said that every community should take the alarm very seriously to avoid being caught off-guard.

His words:” Every community in the Southern region should visit its forests. Town Unions should mobilise their youths as a matter of urgency to enter into their forests and find out what is going on three.

”No community should joke with this information. They must go to find out from what is happening right now in their forest.“

His brother, Kanu, is currently in the custody of the Department for State Services on charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony.