Stop Taking Mkpurummiri, Uzodimma Urges Youth

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has called on the state’s youth to abstain from the use of methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘mkpurummiri,’ and other illicit drugs. The governor made this plea during a drug awareness event organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with the Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation in Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo on Sunday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, Chief Ezechukwu Obonna, Governor Uzodinma emphasized that the use of illicit drugs poses a significant threat to the productivity of young people. He urged them to channel their efforts toward acquiring digital skills and engaging in agricultural practices for a more constructive and sustainable future.

“Don’t destroy your future. My motive for establishing the Bureau of Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring is to make Imo a drug-free state,” stated Governor Uzodinma during the event.

NDLEA’s Deputy State Commander, Operations and Training, Mr Lamuwa Shehu, highlighted the global scale of the drug abuse problem, emphasizing that youths engaged in illicit drugs neither lead healthy lives nor contribute meaningfully to society. He provided statistics, noting that around 280 million people worldwide use drugs, with 15 million individuals abusing drugs in Nigeria and 6 million requiring urgent assistance.

The founder of the Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, Chief Summers Nwokie, expressed the program’s intention to dissuade youths from the use of illicit drugs, contributing to broader efforts aimed at combating drug abuse among the younger population.