Stop Raising False Alarm, Police Warns Ondo Citizens

The Police in Ondo has earned citizens against raising false alarm about incidents that never happened.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, the state police command said it would not hesitate to deal with anyone caught in such an act.

In the statement titled, ‘False alarm: a negative trend that must be stopped,’ the command noted that false alarms put unnecessary fears in the minds of the people and such must stop henceforth.

The statement read, “The attention of Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a negative trend which is fast becoming a habit within the state.

“The issue of raising false alarms in the state calls for caution as the command will not allow any alarmist put unnecessary fear in the heart of the people of the state. The command is miffed at the rate at which people sit in their comfort zone and cause the police and the public undue stress.

“It is saddening that in less than 24 hours, two false alarms have been raised within the state and this is not good for the mental health of the people considering the past security event in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered a thorough investigation into these false alarms and also warned these alarmists to desist or face the full wrath of the law as the command will not fold its hand and allow such evil fester within the state.”