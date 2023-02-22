Stop Playing Politics With Emotions, Orji Kalu Tells Igbo

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has urged the Igbo ethnic group to stop playing politics with emotions.

The Senator pointed out that the ethnic group is good in profession but don’t know how to play politics in Nigeria.

Kalu said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s The Verdict 2023 on Tuesday.

“We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions; I want Igbos to do practical politics,” he noted.

The lawmaker advised the Igbo to ensure they form alliance with other regions before embarking on presidential ambition.

“I’m well-experienced; I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure,” he said.