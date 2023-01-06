Entertainment

Stop Marriage-Shaming Women – Elsie Okpocha

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of comedian, Basketmouth, has asked Nigerians to desist from marriage-shaming women.

In December 2022, Basketmouth announced the end of his 12 year old marriage with Elsie.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page today 6th January, captioned “Stop marriage-shaming women!!!!”, the mum of three said;

”You need to understand that if a woman is not married, it’s because she is probably taking her time or she hasn’t met the right person because you do not want to rush into this institution called marriage in the name of wanting to get married on time and end up rushing out because marriage can be touch. As beautiful as it is, it is hardwork. If a woman decides that she is not ready yet, you need to let her be. Stop with the derogatory remarks”

