Stop Harassing Isese Adherents, Soyinka Urges Muslims

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka emphatically declared that the Isese tradition would endure and remain an integral part of humanity. He made this passionate statement during a public exchange event held at the Kongi’s Harvest Art Gallery on Freedom Way in Lagos State.

The celebration of Isese Day, observed in several states in the South-West, has been a topic of controversy, particularly in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In this context, an Osun priestess named Yeye Ajesikemi Olatunji, who intended to mark the day on August 20, faced verbal opposition from the Emir of Ilorin, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, and other Muslim adherents, who urged her not to commemorate the occasion.

The Emir’s spokesman, issued a statement asserting that there had never been a historical instance of “idolatry activities” occurring in the Ilorin Emirate.

It’s worth noting that Adegbola Abdulazeez, a well-known Ilorin Isese devotee and activist also known as Talolorun (Who is God), who had been a prominent advocate for the recognition of Isese in the state, was arrested and detained on charges including defamation, specifically for allegedly insulting the Emir of Ilorin.

But, speaking during his presentation, Soyinka, spoke against Talolorun’s detention, adding that nobody deserved to be detained and put in a dungeon for issues bordering around belief.

“It transcends religion since it calls to what is innate to all sentient beings, those strange advocates of freedom who, paradoxically, nonetheless persist in fashioning chains for themselves and for their fellow beings.

“Isese liberates. It is an expression of the collective human spirit, its enveloping, compassionate accommodation of human experience, yet one that strives towards the seemingly inaccessible, intuitively felt as an elevating dimension of one’s material estate.

“Isese is a path, not a destination, a seizure yet a pursuit of what we experience as the inner quest for ultimate illumination. Isese does not conclude, and neither does it exclude. It does not diminish, rather, it enlarges. It teaches the community to embrace, explore, and adjust.

“Isese promotes, as foundational consciousness, gratitude for, and sanctity of human life. It repudiates the supremacist claim of any structure of spirituality over another. Content with the pursuit of inner serenity, which is the climax of, and extraction from celebration, Isese does not seek to exercise power. All true religions know that celebration is a prelude to community equilibrium,” he said.

Soyinka further cautioned Muslim adherents against engaging in smear campaigns, stressing that he has never promoted hatred for any religion but consistently advocates for principles of equity, fairness, and justice.