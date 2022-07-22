Stop Further Actions To Bankrupt Osun, Adeleke To Oyetola

Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday accused some officials of the state government of converting public assets into private ownership, illegal awards of licences and incurring of unnecessary expenditure.

The allegations were contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the governor-elect, Rasheed Olawale.

Adeleke, who also claimed that shady conducts were going on within the state Ministry of Finance, said apart from N17 billion loan allegedly taken by the governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to prosecute his election, there were also reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers and a grand agenda to incur further debt under the guise of project implementation.

He then warned those involved to desist from the nefarious activities, saying the incoming government would hold people accountable for their conduct.

Adeleke said, “We have it on good authority that Osun state assets within the state, Kogi, Lagos, Abuja and outside the shore of the country are being tampered with for private acquisition.

“We have detailed reports of several properties currently being processed for ownership transfer involving serving commissioners and top government officials, hence serious warning to those involved in the illegal deals.

Emerging reports also indicate several shady conducts ongoing within the state finance ministry Aside N17 billion loan allegedly taken by the Governor to prosecute the lost election, we are inundated with credible reports of emergency contract awards, hurried processing of payments vouchers and a grand agenda to incurr further debt under the guise of project implementation.

There is an elaborate plot to further bankrupt the state to complicate governance under the new administration.”