Stop Casting Aspersions On Judiciary – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians not to cast aspersions on the Judiciary no matter how they feel about the outcome of the legal process.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu stated this at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Section of Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL with the theme “Post-Election Nigeria: The Judiciary in the Eye of the Storm”.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that the decision by all parties in the electoral process to explore the legal option is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in the judiciary to dispense justice fairly and equitably.

He said, “It is however important to emphasise the need for us as citizens, especially we in the political class to accept the judgment of the court in good faith after exhausting the options guaranteed by the constitution. Doing otherwise will amount to running down a key institution charged with the responsibility of upholding the sanctity of the rule of law and democracy”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended all political parties and major actors that threaded the path of the rule of law and constitutionalism during the just concluded general elections to seek redress.

He also appreciated the Chairman and members of the NBA-SPIDEL for their steadfastness in protecting the public interest through the annual flagship conference of the Nigeria Bar Association.

Similarly, his counterpart from Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, who recalled his tortured journey for justice after he was denied his electoral mandate before the last election said money now plays a major role in who gets justice. He urged the NBA to seriously look into the activities of some lawyers whose craving for monetary gains in their practice has undermined their ethical obligation to stand for justice.

In his goodwill message, the former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and President, West African Bar Association, Mr. Femi Falana, stressed the need for the conclusion of all election petitions before inauguration to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

The conference was attended by the members of the Bar and the Bench as well as critical stakeholders in Civil Society Organisations. There was a special showcase by the Lagos State Government after various panel discussions.

