Stop Campaigning, Apologies To Nigerians, Atiku Tells Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign organisation has slammed the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organisation for trying to compare the years PDP spent in power to the administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

It said while the PDP years were prosperous, the years of the APC were plagued by lying.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the organisation urged the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to apologies to Nigerians and stop campaigning.

The statement said: “It is as clear as the sunlight that life in Nigeria was exceptionally better under the PDP before Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his APC beguiled Nigerians and brought in a deceptive, corrupt and incompetent administration that has wrecked our economy and foisted an era of pain, sorrow, anguish and mass killing on our nation

“It is unfortunate that at a time when Nigerians expect Asiwaju Tinubu to be remorseful and ask for forgiveness, he is going around with another box of lies with which he intends to beguile Nigerians once again.

“If there is any political party in the world that should never seek electoral votes because of its many failures, that party is the incompetent, deceptive and insensitive APC.

“Nigerians are already aware that the Tinubu campaign is trying to divert public attention from its inability to articulate or process issues of governance as well as Asiwaju Tinubu’s incapacity to debate either in the media or public space.

“The continued resort of the TInubu/ Shettima Campaign to diversionary tactic shows Tinubu’s acceptance of the superiority of the Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

In any case, it is imperative for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign to know that Nigerians are still waiting for their response to the litany of allegations surrounding Asiwaju Tinubu’s smelly past.

“The Tinubu/Shettima Campaign should help their principal to address the issues of alleged perjury, forgery, treasury-looting, identity theft as well as links with narcotics for which he forfeited a whopping $460,000 to the United States of America.

“After that, they should help Asiwaju Tinubu to draft a letter of apology to Nigerians for deceiving and making them suffer this much.