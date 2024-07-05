Starmer Unveils New Cabinet After Labour’s Victory
Newly-elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his first cabinet appointments following the Labour Party’s sweeping victory in the general election. This marks the end of a 14-year Conservative government.
Starmer, who becomes the first Labour Prime Minister since Gordon Brown in 2010, was formally invited by King Charles III to form a government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Friday.
His appointments reflect the party’s commitment to delivering on its election promises and addressing the nation’s pressing issues.
Below is the list of the 10 new cabinet members:
Angela Rayner – Deputy Prime Minister
Rachel Reeves – Chancellor
David Lammy – Foreign Secretary
Yvette Cooper – Home Secretary
John Healey – Defence Secretary
Pat McFadden– Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Ed Miliband – Energy Secretary
Bridget Phillipson – Education Secretary
Wes Streeting – Health Secretary
Shabana Mahmood – Justice Secretary