Starmer Unveils New Cabinet After Labour’s Victory

Newly-elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his first cabinet appointments following the Labour Party’s sweeping victory in the general election. This marks the end of a 14-year Conservative government.

Starmer, who becomes the first Labour Prime Minister since Gordon Brown in 2010, was formally invited by King Charles III to form a government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

His appointments reflect the party’s commitment to delivering on its election promises and addressing the nation’s pressing issues.

Below is the list of the 10 new cabinet members:

Angela Rayner – Deputy Prime Minister

Rachel Reeves – Chancellor

David Lammy – Foreign Secretary

Yvette Cooper – Home Secretary

John Healey – Defence Secretary

Pat McFadden– Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Ed Miliband – Energy Secretary

Bridget Phillipson – Education Secretary

Wes Streeting – Health Secretary

Shabana Mahmood – Justice Secretary