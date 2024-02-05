News

Stand for Peace, Stability, First Lady Urges Govs’ Wives

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged governors’ wives to stand together for peace and stability.

This was as she commended their efforts in alleviating fuel subsidy impacts while announcing the launch of the “We Are Equal/We Are the Same” Campaign for women empowerment and economic development.

Other interventions by the First Lady include reintroducing the Alternative High School for Girls, distributing 1.95 million exercise books to schools nationwide, and launching the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Aiming to boost youth participation in agriculture through creation of Young farmers Club in public schools, #FoodOnEveryTable.

