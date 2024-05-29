Speaker Hails Tinubu for Hard Decisions

The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has hailed President Bola Tinubu, for taking hard decisions in his one year in office.

According to Tajudeen, the President, in the last year, demonstrated courageous leadership in the best interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

In a statement, he said, “The National Assembly, since inauguration on June 13, 2023 has been supporting the policies of government with necessary legislative actions to ensure desired results.

“The 10th House Legislative Agenda was deliberately designed to be in tandem with the eight priority areas of the Executive arm.

“The mutual understanding between the two arms of government is to promote good governance and ensure a peaceful nation.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, we will continue to give the President the necessary support to succeed.”