Speaker Abbas Laments Abductions of Varsity Students

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has lamented the resurgence of abductions of students at tertiary institutions by bandits in the North-West region of Nigeria.

The Speaker raised the concern following confirmation by the Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday of the abduction of five students of the Federal University, Dutsinma in the state.

Recall that on September 22, 2023 armed bandits invaded three female hostels at the Sabon Gida area of Zamfara State and abducted an unspecified number of female students at the Federal University, Gusau (FUG).

Speaker Abbas called on security agencies to rescue the abducted students and prevent any recurrence, noting that the students’ abductions pose serious threats to education in the North as well as anywhere else in the country.

Expressing the disturbing nature of the ugly trend, Speaker Abbas therefore charged the military and relevant security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, rejig their architecture and approaches to ensure security of all Nigerians.

He also called on the host communities of tertiary institutions to help security agents by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement in their areas.