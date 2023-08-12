Speaker Abbas Hails Youths, Encourages Skills Acquisition

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has hailed the Nigerian youth on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day.

Speaker Abbas noted with delight the abundant talent and resilience exhibited by the Nigerian youth over the years, as well as their passion for the country.

The United Nations General Assembly, in December 2009, adopted Resolution 64/134 proclaiming the year commencing 12 August 2010 as the International Year of Youth. This year’s edition is themed: ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a

Sustainable World.

In line with this year’s theme, Speaker Abbas encouraged the Nigerian youth to be at the forefront of skills acquisition to contribute their quota towards a sustainable world.

The Speaker noted that stakeholders in both the public and private sectors have agreed that the youth are critical to the development of the country, owing to their population and excellence in various fields, locally and internationally.

Speaker Abbas commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for identifying young talents in the formation of his government by nominating several of them both male and female – to be part of the Federal Executive Council.

He noted that the 10th House has resolved to prioritise the young population and issues affecting them as part of its Legislative Agenda.

Speaker Abbas added that the House, under his leadership, would prioritise legislation that would create jobs as well as harness skills and talents, especially among the teeming youth population.

He stressed the need for the country to check brain drain by creating platforms and enabling business and career environment for the youth.

With a huge youth population, the Speaker said, Nigeria has the potential of becoming a greater nation, noting that young Nigerians have been breaking records and attracting positive attention to the country.

Speaker Abbas urged the Nigerian youth to remain law-abiding and patriotic to their country, assuring them of a brighter and rewarding future.