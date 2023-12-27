Speaker Abbas Condemns Christmas Eve Attacks in Plateau

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has strongly condemned the brutal attacks that unfolded in communities within Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Eve. Describing the violence as barbaric and heinous, Speaker Abbas expressed deep concern over the significant loss of lives, emphasizing the gravity of the situation during this festive period.

Expressing his dismay at the rising trend of attacks orchestrated by gunmen, bandits, and criminals targeting innocent Nigerians, Speaker Abbas called upon security and intelligence agencies to take immediate action. He urged them to prevent further loss of lives and property in Plateau State and other regions, emphasizing the necessity of pursuing and prosecuting those responsible for the heinous act.

In a stern statement, Speaker Abbas emphasized, “Nigeria has recorded too many losses of lives and property under attacks, and this trend must stop forthwith.” The call for decisive action reflects the urgency to address the escalating security challenges facing the country.

While extending sympathies to the people and the Government of Plateau State, Speaker Abbas offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and sought comfort for their grieving families. The Speaker’s condemnation underscores the pressing need for comprehensive measures to enhance security and protect the lives and well-being of Nigerian citizens.