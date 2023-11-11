Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

Real Madrid 12 9 2 1 23 8 29

Barcelona 12 8 3 1 24 12 27

Atletico Madrid 11 8 1 2 26 11 25

———————————

Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

———————————

Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 22

———————————

Real Betis 12 5 5 2 16 15 20

Valencia 12 5 3 4 15 13 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 6 3 15 17 18

Las Palmas 12 5 2 5 10 11 17

Getafe 12 3 6 3 14 16 15

Osasuna 12 4 1 7 14 20 13

Villarreal 12 3 3 6 17 21 12

Alaves 12 3 3 6 10 16 12

Sevilla 11 2 5 4 17 16 11

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

———————————

Celta Vigo 13 1 4 8 14 24 7

Granada 12 1 3 8 17 29 6

Almeria 13 0 3 10 15 35 3

Note:

— Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

— Bottom three are relegated

afp