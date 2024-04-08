Spanish Embassy Denies Nigeria U15 Players, Officials Visa

The Spanish Embassy has denied visa to players and officials of the Nigeria U15 team, otherwise known as Future Eagles.

This means that the team will not take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament scheduled to commence on Friday.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation which failed to state the reason for the denial.

The statement read, “Players and officials of the Nigeria U15 team, Future Eagles, have been denied visas by the Spanish Embassy and will therefore not be travelling to take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday.”