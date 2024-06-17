Spain Goalkeeper Criticizes Mbappe’s Political Comments

Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon has questioned the appropriateness of French captain Kylian Mbappe speaking out against political extremism ahead of France’s general election. Simon suggested that football players often express opinions on political matters excessively.

Mbappe, who recently signed with Real Madrid, described the upcoming parliamentary elections in June and July as a pivotal moment for France. He defended fellow player Marcus Thuram’s remarks, asserting that Thuram had not overstepped in urging citizens to resist the far-right National Rally (RN) in the elections.

During a press conference, Simon was asked about Mbappe’s political statements. Simon responded by implying that athletes should be cautious about engaging in political discourse, suggesting that they may overstep their bounds in such matters.

“Kylian is someone who has a lot of influence in the world, in society,” Simon told a press conference.

“In the end it’s a political topic. I think we sometimes have the tendency to give opinions too much on certain topics when I don’t know if we should or not, I don’t know if we should do these things.

“I’m here, a football player, I focus on football, the only thing I should be talking about here with you is sporting topics, and leave politics to other people and organisations.”