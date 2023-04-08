Soyinka Now Errand Boy For Criminal Politicians – Charly Boy

Entertainment Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, can never be the man novelist Chinua Achebe was.

According to him, Soyinka has reduced himself to the level of being used by criminal politicians.

He tweeted, “The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

“Look at a man so many Nigerians put on such a pedestal reducing himself to boyiboyi for criminal politicians.

“What a big fkking shame.”

Charly Boy’s post comes days after Soyinka criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, respectively.

Soyinka had accused them of displaying fascists tendencies just as he lambasted their supporters, one of whom was Charly Boy.