Soyinka Challenges Accusers to Provide Evidence of Fake Credentials

Renowned Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has issued a bold challenge to those accusing him of possessing fraudulent academic credentials. He has given them a 30-day ultimatum to submit all their evidence to the appropriate authorities for thorough investigation. Soyinka stated that if found guilty, he would willingly renounce any titles and honors he has accumulated throughout his illustrious career.

The accusations against Soyinka surfaced when Joseph Dahip referenced a 1996 report that purportedly contained revelations made by scholar Prof James Gibbs, challenging the authenticity of Soyinka’s academic claims. The report claimed that Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, falsely stated that he had earned a first-class bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Leeds University, when in fact he received a second-class degree.

Soyinka responded to these allegations in a statement titled ‘A moral call to amoral conscripts.’ He urged his accusers to provide concrete evidence within the 30-day window. Failure to do so, in his view, would signify a lack of honor on their part. He even suggested, as a symbolic gesture of moral recompense, that they undertake to “jump off the bridge of the symbolic River Niger.”

Additionally, Soyinka stated that he is currently consulting with his legal team to determine whether legal action should be taken in response to these allegations. This marks a resolute stance by the Nobel laureate, asserting his willingness to address the accusations transparently and in accordance with due process.

He stated, “A document of unmatchable scurrility, last encountered during General Sani Abacha’s global campaign of calumny against opponents of his despotic, infernally venal and homicidal reign, is back in circulation. Duly modified to suit a debased internet culture, it is making its grimy rounds ironically under the auspices of a democratic political party, supposedly dedicated to an ethos of freedom of opinion and expression. The contents of that script are attributed, as before, to the scholastic industry of a Bristol schoolteacher.

“While awaiting a decision from my lawyers whether or not to dignify the current sponsors of this mouldy tract with legal action, I wish to state in advance that I voluntarily waive all protection under the statute of limitations, and insist that the laws that govern fraudulent academic claims be invoked and applied to these allegations to the uttermost limit. I also declare, in advance, that if found culpable, I shall strip myself of any titles and honours I may have garnered in my entire career, from the most obscure to the most coveted.

“In return, I expect the purveyors of this sordid material to submit all evidence, however minuscule, to the nation’s investigative agencies – Directorates of Prosecutions, EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission), ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission), plus affected institutions and others – within the next 30 days. Failing this elementary service in public interest within the stated time, and/or if such allegations are yet again proven baseless, thus indicating that their sponsors can boast of neither honours to their careers nor honour to their births and origins, then, as a token of moral recompense, they should undertake to jump off the bridge of the symbolic River Niger, provided with life jackets to ensure a life of remorse after this ritual purgation, but chained to one another in a commendable unity of purpose.”