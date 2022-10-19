Sowore Slams Obi For Visiting Hospital In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said his Labour Party counterpart, Oeter Obi, for visiting Baze University hospital.

Obi had taken to Twitter to praise the hospital, saying more of such would end medical tourism.

He wrote, “This morning, I had the privilege of visiting the Baze University Hospital in Abuja and inspecting the facilities. Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed was on hand to show me around.

“This institution is exemplary and reflective of a centre of excellence, and what domestic entrepreneurs and investors can contribute to nation-building.

“With several more facilities like this, medical tourism for Nigerians will be a thing of the past. This is simply awesome. – PO.”

Reacting, Sowore said he was surprised that Obi visited Baba-Ahmed’s hospital rather than the ‘university teaching hospital’ he allegedly built during his tenure as Anambra State governor.

He wrote, “I thought you & Datti would be inspecting the international standard “University Teaching Hospital” they claimed you built while you were governor of Anambra state and not a private hospital built by Datti, which obviously is not accessible/affordable to majority Of Nigerians!.”