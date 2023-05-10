Sowore Knocks Obi For Absolving Obidients After Insults On Adeboye

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed his fellow presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for dissociating his supporters, popularly known as Obidients, from the insults targetted at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Adeboye had issued a sermon in which he expressed the belief that President-elect Bola Tinubu, who defeated Obi in the February 25 presidential election, will fix Nigeria. This angered some supporters of Obi who hurled insults at the clergyman on social media.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Obi said those behind the insults only masqueraded as Obidients.

He wrote, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood. – PO.”

Reacting, Sowore urged Nigerians not to be deceived by Obi’s statement on the attack suffered by Adeboye.

He tweeted, “@Peterobi is a slimy person, unknown to many, @peterobi is the head of his mob. “Cancellation” of anyone opposed to his candidacy was part of his campaign strategy from inception. These strategies have now backfired spectacularly, hence his deceptive remorse. Don’t be deceived! All you need to understand him @PeterObi is listen to his conversation with @bishopoyedepo #revolutionnow.”