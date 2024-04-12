Sowore Knocks EFCC as Bobrisky Heads to Jail While Buhari, Emefiele Walk Free

Presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has knocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the sentencing of crossdresser Bobrisky.

Concise News reported that Bobrisky was sentenced on Friday after he was arraigned by the EFCC for spraying the naira at a party.

The crossdresser will spend six months in jail as his sentence came with no option of a fine.

Reacting, Sowore wondered why people like former president Muhammadu Buhari and others are walking free despite “the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.”

He shared on X, “The @officialEFCC is gleefully announcing that Bobrisky has been jailed for six months without an option of a fine for “mutilating” the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

“The real people destroying the economy, like former President @MBuhari, his former Attorney General, Malami, his former personal secretary Tunde Sabiu, and even the former @cenbank governor, @GodwinIEmefiele, are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

“The energy put into prosecuting and jailing a crossdresser, Bobrisky, shows his real offense could not have been spraying of Naira at a party.

“Let’s see how @officialEFCC handles cases involving real financial criminals a long list-some being prosecuted since 2007-who destroyed the naira in the near future. #RevolutionNow.’