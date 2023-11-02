Sowore Accuses Uzodinma of Plot to Assassinate Ajaero

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has made a grave accusation against Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, alleging an attempted assassination of the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero. In response to this disturbing allegation, Sowore has called on the NLC to initiate a nationwide shutdown until Governor Uzodinma is removed from office.

The incident unfolded during a protest organized by the NLC in Owerri, the capital of Imo State. Joe Ajaero had been in Owerri to mobilize Imo workers for a massive protest rally, highlighting the alleged violation and abuse of workers’ rights and privileges by the state government.

Violence erupted during the rally, leading to Nigerian police officers taking Ajaero into custody. However, this move triggered a backlash from some members of the public, including Sowore.

The police swiftly denied that Ajaero had been arrested, clarifying that he was temporarily detained after an attack on him. Sowore’s accusation against Governor Uzodinma underscores the ongoing tensions between labor organizations and state authorities in Nigeria, reflecting broader concerns about workers’ rights and the appropriate response to peaceful protests.

Sowore’s call for a nationwide shutdown, if substantiated and supported by the NLC, could have significant implications for the political landscape in Nigeria, potentially sparking nationwide protests and drawing attention to the issues raised by the NLC. The situation remains fluid, and further investigations are needed to determine the accuracy of the allegations and to address any potential threats to the safety and security of labor leaders in Nigeria.

In reaction, Sowore posted on X: “This barbarism is unacceptable, @HopeUzodinma sent thugs to assault and possibly assassinate @NLCHeadquarters President Joe Ajaero.

“The @NLCHeadquarters ought to shut down the country until the Imo State Governor and his thugs are removed from office. #RevolutionNow.”