Southgate Vows Bounce Back as Fans Boo Three Lions

Gareth Southgate addressed England’s fans after the national team was booed off the pitch following a 1-0 loss to Iceland at Wembley. This defeat, just ahead of Euro 2024, echoed the 2016 Euros, where Iceland also eliminated England.

Iceland’s victory came through Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson’s first-half goal, marking another historic win for the team ranked 72nd in the world. Despite being favourites to win the Euros in Germany, England’s performance fell short of expectations.

Southgate, however, remains optimistic as quoted by Express, “I’m confident we will be better than we were tonight against Serbia in our opening game.

“You would like a good performance and a crowd that’s been entertained to leave them on a high before the Euros and clearly we weren’t at the level we needed to be.

He added: “In a way it will focus the mind and it shows that any complacency, or thinking that talent alone is going to get us this trophy, won’t be enough.

“We have to be spot-on to win every game at this level. Iceland deserved to win, but it will focus our minds that we have to do better next weekend.

“It was a disjointed and disappointing performance and we didn’t show enough character.

“It’s not perfect but I’ve been involved in a lot of these last matches before a tournament as a player as well. No excuses for the result but there’s a lot of things we can put right quickly. There were questions asked that we weren’t able to answer.”