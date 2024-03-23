Southgate Rules Out Manchester United Talks

Amidst uncertainty over Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, the club could be eyeing a new manager for the upcoming season.

Ten Hag, currently in his second season at Old Trafford, has faced challenges in maintaining the team’s performance after a promising start. With the Red Devils at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement in the footballing operations adds to the speculation surrounding Ten Hag’s position.

As discussions about potential replacements unfold, Gareth Southgate emerges as a top target for the managerial role. However, recent reports indicate that the England boss, whose tenure beyond the Euros remains uncertain, has distanced himself from a move to Manchester United.

He said: “There are two things from my point of view. One is I’m the England manager. I’ve got one job basically, to try to deliver a European Championship and the second thing is Manchester United have a manager. I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is a manager in place. I don’t have any time for that sort of thing.”