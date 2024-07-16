Southgate Leaves Role as England Manager

Gareth Southgate has left his role as manager of the England national team.

The decision followed the loss suffered by the Three Lions at the just concluded Euro 2024 in Germany.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in the final, making it the consecutive final lost by the Three Lions.

Recall that the team lost the Euro 2020 to Italy at home.

Before the 2025 final, the English FA had said Southgate would remain manager of the the regardless of the final’s outcome. However, details are not yet clear as to why Southgate decided to leave his role as manager despite improving the team’s competitiveness.

More to follow…