Southgate Defends Substitution of Kane in Draw Against Denmark

England manager Gareth Southgate explained his decision to substitute captain and leading goalscorer Harry Kane during Thursday’s 1-1 Group C draw against Denmark, aiming to inject more “energy” into the team’s forward line.

Kane, who has scored a record 64 goals for England, opened his Euro 2024 account in the first half in Frankfurt. However, the Bayern Munich striker had little impact on the game beyond his goal and was replaced by Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in the 69th minute.

Southgate’s move raised eyebrows, particularly as Kane had been similarly ineffective in England’s 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday. The England coach hinted that Kane might still be feeling the effects of a recent back injury, indicating that the substitution was made to enhance the team’s attacking prospects.

“Our front line put a lot of work in just the other day [against Serbia] and Harry has only had one 90 minutes in the last five or six weeks,” Southgate said. “We could have stayed with it, but we thought we needed to get speed in the front line at that moment to get energy to be able to press was important.

“So that was the decision we took with all of the substitutes basically. We played more with a No.10 today and that meant that when Kane was coming low, we had players running past him a little bit to be more in contact with him.

“We also pressed slightly differently, which meant that Phil Foden was starting a little bit more in-field, but our press wasn’t intense enough and it meant that our back line had a problem with the players dropping either side of our pivots.

“So that’s something that has to be better. With the profile of players that we’ve got, we don’t feel the way to press is really high up the pitch. I don’t think that’s the physical level of the team at the moment either, but we’ve got to find a way of being more compact and more difficult to play against than we found in the last three halves of football.”