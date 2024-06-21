Southgate Concedes Pressure After England’s Draw with Denmark

Gareth Southgate has admitted that England’s squad is feeling the strain of high expectations for Euro 2024 following a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday.

Harry Kane put England ahead in the 18th minute, but Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand equalized 16 minutes later. Phil Foden hit the post in the second half, but Denmark looked more likely to secure a win as the game progressed.

England remains at the top of Group C heading into their final match against Slovenia on Tuesday. However, the team’s performance led to boos from a significant portion of their supporters.

Southgate recently held a meeting with his 26-man squad to discuss the mixed reactions following their opening victory over Serbia. The negative feedback was reportedly unexpected for some players, particularly the 12 who are participating in their first senior tournament.

He said, “And I can completely understand their frustration with the way that we played, but what I would say is these boys aren’t lacking effort at the moment.

“I’m not going to avoid going over to the fans at the end of the game. We confront it head on, and what we’ve got to do is play better and show people what we’re really capable of.”

Southgate admitted his error-strewn team were “anxious” and continued: “It’s not a case that they’re not trying, but we’ve got to find a better way of playing. We’ve got to find more quality in what we’re doing.

“I don’t think people would look at them and say, ‘They don’t care.’ If anything, at the moment, we care too much, and we’ve got to find a way of getting that right balance.”