Southgate Addresses Controversy Surrounding New England Kit

England manager Gareth Southgate has weighed in on the heated debate surrounding the latest England kit, emphasizing that the controversy over the St George’s Cross is not his primary concern.

The new England kit, set to be worn for the first time during the match against Brazil, has sparked significant backlash on social media. Nike’s decision to introduce purple and blue stripes instead of the traditional red cross on the shirt’s collar has stirred controversy.

While Nike has defended the redesign, citing inspiration from England’s 1966 training kit, the Football Association has maintained its support for the new design, dismissing any calls for a recall.

Criticism of the kit has been widespread, with even political figures like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer expressing disapproval.

During a pre-match press conference, Southgate addressed the issue, highlighting that the focus should remain on the iconic Three Lions crest, which continues to hold prominence on the kit.

‘It’s not been high on my list of priorities but it depends which bit it is,’ the England boss said.

‘I don’t know if the debate is about the St George flag needing to be on the England shirt because it obviously hasn’t always been.

‘I think the most important thing that has to be on an England shirt are the three lions. It’s our iconic symbol.

‘It’s what distinguishes us not only from football teams around the world but from England rugby and England cricket. It’s the thing that when I put my kit on 30 years ago and looked in the mirror, the three lions really stood out.

‘Should we be tampering with the cross of St George? In my head, if it’s not a red cross on a white background it isn’t the cross of St George anyway.

‘So it’s a hard question to answer. It’s presumably some artistic take, which I’m not creative enough to understand, really.’