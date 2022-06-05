Opinion

Southern Presidency: Akeredolu And The Gains Of Courageous Leadership

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Courage, imbued with inexorable sincerity, will always conquer even the most seemingly difficult battle in the quest for fairness and equity.

Moreso, the display of exemplary courage, laced with candor and sincere leadership, devoid of selfish gains and political showmanship, is not only alluring but highly commendable.

The Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, deserves a special mention and acknowledgment in the struggle for the Southern Presidency which has yielded heartwarming acceptability among the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu’s unfading voice and the constantly re-echoed demand for a southern Presidency have expressly conveyed his love for a United Nigeria where fairness and equity are preserved.

Indeed, visionary leaders are the genuine drivers of a prosperous and egalitarian society. Arakunrin Akeredolu has shown Incurable patriotism and commitment to the core desires of the people. Aketi’s courage has reinforced our collective trust in nationhood. It has kept posterity closer with hope as the beacon. Well done Mr. Governor. You have etched your name on the golden marble of history.

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
June 5, 2022.

