Southeast Residents Won’t Protest High Cost of Living – Umahi

Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, declared over the weekend that residents of the Southeast would not partake in nationwide protests against Nigeria’s high cost of living.

Speaking to journalists at his Uburu residence in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the former governor of Ebonyi State attributed this decision to what he perceives as solutions provided by President Bola Tinubu to the region’s major problems, particularly the recurrent clashes between farmers and herders.

Umahi emphasized that the Southeast’s current challenges, notably the activities of “unknown but known gunmen,” are primarily self-inflicted. He underscored the significance of addressing internal issues, highlighting the gunmen’s activities as the principal challenges facing the region.

“If you check very well, especially in the Southeast, you will know that we no longer have incessant farmers/herders clashes.

“So, why should we join the protest when the President has solved our major problem?

“The problem we now have in the Southeast is self-inflicted. That is the issue of unknown but known gunmen.

“So, if we are protesting, who are we protesting against? We are protesting against a President that has solved herders/farmers clashes.

“If you remove the issue of unknown gunmen, the Southeast will be completely safe and farmers can work. So, we can’t go and join anybody to protest.”