South-West Will Produce Buhari’s Successor – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said the South-West will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the region support Buhari to become president, hence the north where Buhari is from will return the gesture in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu also stated that the fuel and naira scarcity will not be enough to make people not to vote for him.

Speaking st his rally in Osun, he said, “We collaborated with the North to elect a president of the Northern extraction; this time, we (Southwest) will succeed them.

“Nobody smashes the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastards. We were the ones that put them there and we will be the ones to succeed them.

“If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you do, we will remain steadfast. We are grateful for the way you trooped out for us”, he said.