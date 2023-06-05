South Korea Sack Flying Eagles From U-20 World Cup

Nigeria Dominates Early on, but Unable to Convert

The Flying Eagles’ dream of clinching their first-ever U-20 World Cup title came to an end in the quarter-final stage as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against South Korea at the Santiago Del Estero.

The match proved to be a tightly contested affair, with both teams displaying determination and skill. Nigeria started strong, creating chances and dominating possession.

However, despite their early control of the game, they were unable to convert their opportunities into goals.

South Korea Takes the Lead in Extra Time

After a goalless regulation time, the match headed into extra time, and it was South Korea who struck first.

In the 94th minute, Choi Seok-hyeon capitalized on a corner-kick from Lee Young-jun and headed the ball into the net, giving his team a crucial advantage.

The goal ignited a surge of energy in the South Korean camp and put them in a favorable position to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Missed Chances and Narrow Defeat

Despite falling behind, the Flying Eagles did not give up. They continued to fight for an equalizer, creating scoring opportunities throughout the match.

However, luck was not on their side, as their shots either missed the target or were saved by the South Korean goalkeeper.

In the dying minutes of the game, Umeh Emmanuel had a glorious chance to level the score, but his shot sailed high over the crossbar, leaving Nigeria in disappointment.