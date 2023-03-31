South-East Should Align With Tinubu – Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said that the President-elect Bola that Tinubu’s administration will be fair to all.

In a terse statement, Nnamani urged South-East leaders to align with the incoming administration and negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse.

He said, “Tinubu has won the election. If anybody has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate. The courts are there as part of the electioneering process.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens.

“A Tinubu administration will be fair, just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria.”