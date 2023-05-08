South-East Senate Caucus Challenges Tinubu On Senate Presidency Zoning

In a surprising turn of events, the South-East Senate caucus issued a stern caution to President-elect Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding the zoning of the Senate Presidency position.

During a lengthy meeting held at Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s residence in Maitama, Abuja, the caucus expressed their strong opposition to the alleged zoning of the 10th Senate Presidency to the South-South region.

In a communique issued after the meeting, they rejected the notion of granting the Senate Presidency to the South-South, arguing that since the South-East had been denied the presidency by the two major political parties, it should be given the opportunity to produce the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The communique further expressed dismay at the actions of individuals with vested interests who have aligned themselves with President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vowed to exclude the South-East from the Senate Presidency.

The caucus firmly asserted that granting the Senate Presidency to the South-East would be a just decision for the people of the region, especially considering the presence of experienced and influential Senators-elect, including members of the APC.

They emphasized that the ranking Senators from the South-East possess the necessary capacity, competence, and support to lead effectively. Therefore, they urged the ruling party to uphold its own principles of natural justice and equity in making this crucial decision.

“That the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should extend the same democratic opportunity he received from the outgoing administration which gave all aspirants equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental and constitutional rights during the APC Presidential Primaries.

“That there would be grave implications of zoning and endorsing a candidate from the South-South without any regard for the South-East as it could snowball into restiveness,” the caucus stated.