South-East Remains Pivotal To Nigeria’s Growth – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday observed that the South East geopolitical zone remains crucial to the growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, all hands must, therefore, be on deck for the development of the country.

The President, who stated this in Owerri during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Imo State, hailed the infrastructural developments embarked upon by the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

The governorship poll in Imo State is billed to hold on November 11, 2023, alongside other off-season polls in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

President Tinubu who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, called on the people of Imo State to rally round Governor Uzodimma’s second term bid, saying his continuity in office was the best option for the people of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the President, VP Shettima said, “Governor Hope Uzodimma has done exceedingly well in terms of infrastructural developments and in terms of value addition to the State of Imo. From the past three to sixteen billion, he increased the IGR to over N30 billion per annum. He has built some state-of-the-art roads here in Imo State as well as several developmental strides.

“The good people of Imo, I have seen your faces. I have seen the faces of hope, I have seen the faces of resilience and determination. We cannot afford to be complacent on the 11th of next month.

“You should all go out and re-elect our Governor for another term of four years for him to complete his noble objectives for the people of Imo State. I want to assure you that the President is solidly, 1,000 percent, behind Governor Hope Uzodimma. He holds him in the highest esteem.

The Vice President further explained that for the purpose of consolidation and continuity, it was important for the people of Imo to rally around Governor Uzodimma and get him re-elected for a second term.

Earlier on arrival, Vice President Shettima was received by the Imo State Governor, and was hosted to a reception by the state traditional rulers led by HRM Eze (Dr) E. C. OKeke.

The royal fathers pledged support for the governor and the Tinubu administration.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Uzodimma said the APC remained the party to beat, adding that he has surpassed the people’s expectations of him.

He promised to do more than he has done in his first term in office, stressing that transparency, equity and fairness will be utmost in his administration.

Also, the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, called on the people of the state to remain with the party at the centre as the pedigree of the Imo Governor has continued to be distinct.

Other dignitaries who graced the event included the Governors of Kwara, Benue, Ogun, Yobe, Cross River, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Ekiti States, among others.

Also in attendance were APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Alh. Ali Bukar Dalori; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; Senators Adams Oshiomhole, Osita Izunazo and Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Others are Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Prof. Placid Njoku, federal and state legislators as well as some other party stakeholders.