Sonia Ekweremadu Disagrees With Parents’ Conviction

In a surprising turn of events, Sonia Ekweremadu, the daughter of former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, expressed her disagreement with her parents’ conviction.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on Friday, Sonia shared her thoughts on the UK court ruling that sentenced her parents to different jail terms.

In the interview, she said, “I and my brother and sister were in the house and the bell rang, and we thought it was our parents but the policemen showed up at the door. They said they arrested me for a crime. My first reaction was shock.

“It’s sad. It’s been really hard to wrap my head around it. I understand the conviction. I personally disagree with it.

“However, this is from my biased perspective as their daughter. I will obviously back my parents.

“However, the law has taken its course. We just need to move on as one family. I have no hand at all. It was mostly my family that handled everything about my medical side.”

The UK court on Friday sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months, while his wife Beatrice and Obinna Obetta got four years and 10 years jail terms, respectively.

The sentence became the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act, following their conviction for organ trafficking in March, which lasted for six weeks.