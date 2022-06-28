Some People Are Wishing My Family Death — Actor Yul Edochie Cries Out

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that some people are wishing death on his family.

This may be connected to the controversy that followed his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, after they welcomed a son together.

The 40-year-old actor had been ehavily criticised for taking Judy as a second wife and betraying his wife of seventeen years.

On Tuesday, June 28, Yul took to his Instagram page to disclose that people are wishing his family death.

However, he didn’t take the bitter comments lightly and returned the curses back to the senders in multiple folds.

Yul Edochie cries

The actor wrote,

“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry oo.

Some people are even wishing my family death.

I don’t understand.

See, me I no dey for ‘God heal my heaters’.

If you love me, may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall my downfall consume you.

If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.

If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.

You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over.

Amen!

YUL EDOCHIE.”