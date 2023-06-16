Some Governors Wanted Third Term – Obasanjo

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, made a revelation about his failed third-term ambition, claiming that some state governors were involved in the controversial endeavor.

The incident occurred in 2006 when a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution and extend term limits by an additional four years failed to gain approval in the National Assembly.

Despite the widespread speculation and accusations surrounding his alleged attempt to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutionally mandated term limit of 2007, Obasanjo had consistently denied any involvement.

However, during the interview, he opened up about the role played by certain governors in the failed venture.

On his failed third term bid, he said, “The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term.”