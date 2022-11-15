Entertainment

Soludo’s Son, Ozoma, Backs Obi For President

Singer Ozoma Soludo has disccosiaged himself from a post by his father, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Soludo had on Monday slammed Obi, saying the former governor of Anambra State cannot won the presidential election.

He said this in an article following attacks by Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, for rubbishing the former governor’s investment in his state.

Shortly after the article went viral, Ozoma dropped a comment declaring Obi as his preferred presidential candidate.

He wrote “I am not an extension of anybody. I have my own opinions and have always said I think Peter is the best candidate. All this has nothing to do with me”.

