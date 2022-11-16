Politics

Soludo’s Position Not South-East Stand – Obi

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
41
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the comment made against him by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is not a reflection of the position of the South-East.

Obi said this while speaking at the 26th Lagos Business School Alumni Day in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was after Soludo said Obi himself knows he cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Obi said, “I and Soludo have come along way. He’s my brother, he’s my friend and he’s the governor of my state.

“And as governor of my state, I pray for him to do well in everything. and all that and we have to support him. It is very important and critical.

“He has his own opinions. His opinion might not be the opinion of the people of Anambra State; it might not be the opinion of South-East or Nigerians, but I respect his opinion because it is his opinion and he’s a respected person as far as I’m concerned and he’s my governor

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
41

Related Articles

Obi, Soludo

Soludo Envious Of Obi, Labour Party Slams Anambra gov

10 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode

Obi Diluting PDP Votes In South-East – Fani-Kayode

2 days ago
Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Atiku – NNPP

2 days ago
Tinubu and Atiku

Tinubu Will Retire Atiku To Dubai – Onanuga

3 days ago