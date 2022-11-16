Soludo’s Position Not South-East Stand – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said the comment made against him by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is not a reflection of the position of the South-East.

Obi said this while speaking at the 26th Lagos Business School Alumni Day in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was after Soludo said Obi himself knows he cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Obi said, “I and Soludo have come along way. He’s my brother, he’s my friend and he’s the governor of my state.

“And as governor of my state, I pray for him to do well in everything. and all that and we have to support him. It is very important and critical.

“He has his own opinions. His opinion might not be the opinion of the people of Anambra State; it might not be the opinion of South-East or Nigerians, but I respect his opinion because it is his opinion and he’s a respected person as far as I’m concerned and he’s my governor