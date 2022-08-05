Soludo Wife To Support Women Practicing Pure Organic Farming

As a way to encourage Anambra women to go into organic agriculture, the wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has promised to support anyone whose farm proceeds are purely organic.

Mrs Soludo, disclosed this while interacting with wives of members of Anambra of Anambra State House of Assembly, Commissioners and Transition Committee Chairmen, at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The governor’s wife has been engaged in a series of meetings with women groups from different organizational backgrounds, with focal aim of urging them to take charge of their homes and communities, adopt healthy living practices, and to also get involved in safe and lucrative agriculture.

Addressing the women, the governor’s wife asked them to be mindful of what they consume, considering the proliferation of unhealthy and inorganic food products across the markets.

She asked them to go full time organic and only eat what they have knowledge of their production procedures.

Mrs Soludo also promised to provide export support for any Anambra female farmer whose agricultural proceeds pass the organic assessments.

While asking them to link up well with other women, especially those at the grassroots, the governor’s wife asked the women to always give their husbands solid support and teach their children ground ethics of culture and morality.

She also promised to have regular interface with them as well with other women, stating that Anambra women take an important space in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s plans.

Commissioners’ wives, wives of members of Anambra State House of Assembly, as well was those of the newly-sworn in Transition Committee Chairmen, all attended the meeting.