Soludo Urges Households To Take Advantage Of Net Distribution Exercise

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has asked Ndi Anambra, especially women, to take active part in the ongoing distribution of insecticide treated nets across Anambra homes.

The governor’s wife stated this Awka in an address to mark the kick-off of the exercise, which began yesterday, August 7, 2022.

The mass distribution of the insecticide treated nets, which is happening for the first time in the State since 2014 is being carried out through a collaboration with Anambra State Government, National Malaria Programmes, Malaria Consortium, with support from GiveWell Open philanthropic funding.

In her remarks, Mrs Soludo noted that it is important for all Anambra homes to see the ongoing exercise as a paramount step to the malaria and disease war that her husband’s administration is championing.

She urged every home to take active part in the exercise by being available to receive the nets, and give the net distributors who would be going home to home the necessary support to make their jobs easier.

The governor’s wife also asked mothers, community and religious leaders to also get involved in the program, by spreading the message down to the grassroots and making sure that each home under their supervisions receives the nets.

During the exercise, 3.8 million insecticide treated nets will be distributed across the State.