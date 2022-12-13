Soludo Signs N260bn Appropriation Bill In Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N260bn into law.

Addressing newsmen after the signing, the Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader and Clerk of the House of Assembly alongside the Deputy Governor and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

“The more fundamental job has been done by the State House of Assembly,” the Governor said.

“I want to thank the parliament particularly for this productive partnership. We are partners in this transformation agenda for Anambra State.

“The Leadership that has shown capacity and passed this budget into law while we strive assiduously to lead Anambra into the land of our dreams as we promised the people.

“This is a budget of acceleration in spite of all the odds and challenges in the country but, we are still wresting the accelerator for takeoff.

“This budget prioritizes major areas of focus for Anambra State; Security, law and order, economic transformation and human capital development, etc” the Governor noted.

“Once more, I want to thank the State House of Assembly for expeditiously and painstaking making this budget a success and signing it into law. They have been working in the office up to 1am this morning.

“That’s the Anambra spirit. We get things done! Thanks to the speaker, the State house of Assembly and the whole team.

“Thanks to everyone who was able to make it early this morning. It’s quite a remarkable day.

“We are set to deliver for next year! With the budget in hand, let’s get it done, the Governor maintained.