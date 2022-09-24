Soludo Reiterates Call For Local Content Development

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo has lauded the National Automotive Design and Development Council for their efforts in promoting local contents and automobile industry in Nigeria.

Governor Soludo made this remark during a courtesy visit to Mr Jelani Aliyu, Director-General/CEO of the Council, which is a subsidiary under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Commerce.

“I am a promoter, advocate for Made-In-Nigeria contents and already championing this cause by making Innoson Vehicle my official car,” said Soludo.

Mr Governor mentioned that the drive and creativity he has seen in the past speaks of the great potential that exists in Nigeria. He advised on the continuous need to look inwards to see how the abundant potentials in the country can be harnessed and improved upon.

He assured of his support towards the automotive industry policy document which is being updated and would go live soon.

Governor Soludo also gave his assurances of unalloyed commitment to promoting the adoption of the policy to ensure that Nigerians and public officers patronize their local industry and Made-In-Nigeria cars are mainstreamed.

The Council made a presentation on progress recorded since inception in 2013, where they are right now and how Anambra have been pivotal in the drive towards the industrialization of the automotive industry.

The plan for Anambra industrial park is ready, some pre-work have started and the administrative office is 90 percent complete.

Few weeks from now, a proposal will be sent for the implementation of the Anambra Industrial Park Plan.

On its part, Anambra Government is required to construct connecting roads, provide solar lights, construct drainage systems, conduct geo-contour and geo-technical survey on the land.

Governor Soludo during the meeting requested the Council to setup an Automotive Training Centre in the State. The DG in his response requested the State to make available one hectare of land for the training facility.

Governor Soludo promised to swing into action to ensure the Anambra Automotive Industrial Park becomes a reality in the nearest future.